Flashback Friday: When Bhansali revealed how Aishwarya Rai got the role in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has turned 22 years today. The film was a love triangle and was very popular for her music and story.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is still fresh in the mind of the audience. The 90s film, starred , , and in the lead roles, is famous for many things including the popular love story between Salman and Aishwarya. This film also proved that former Miss World was not just a beautiful face but also a fabulous actor. But apart from this, the drama also developed a strong bond between her and the director which was later seen in Devdas and Guzaarish.

Today, the film has clocked 22 years of its release and actors have celebrated it by sharing old pictures on social media. Fans loved the romantic story of Sameer, Nandini, and Vanraj and the film turned out to be a huge success at the box office. But did you know how the lead actress got this role? Once in an interview with Filmfare, the director had said, "After the screening of Raja Hindustani, she came up to me and said, “Hi! I am Aishwarya Rai. I liked your work in Khamoshi.” We shook hands too, then there our eyes met and I saw a fire in her eyes. At that time I was looking for a girl to play the role of Nandini and after seeing her I said to myself, ‘Yehi to hai meri Nandini (she is my Nandini).”

He had further talked about the people's anticipations and said they were doubtful because she had a Miss World image and a Western face. But I thought why not tie her hair in a plait and give her a traditional look?

In the film, Aishwarya looked gorgeous in every outfit. Her saree looks were in demand and a lot of people still try to copy it.

