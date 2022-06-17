FLASHBACK FRIDAY: When Deepak Tijori revealed he competed with Salman Khan for Prem’s role in Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya, undoubtedly is one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this was the film that made Salman Khan a star and helped him pave a way into the hearts of his fans. In fact, this film, its songs and its dialogues are still remembered by his fans and they never grow old. But, can you imagine what this film would be like if Salman was not the main lead? Well, in today’s flashback Friday we bring to you an excerpt from Deepak Tijori’s interview wherein he revealed that he was competing with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor for the main lead in this film.

Yes! You heard that right. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepak Tijori, who was quite a renowned name in the 90s revealed that he and Salman Khan both had auditioned for the role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya. He was competing but later Sooraj Barjatya told him that after watching the rushes, the Barjatya family decided to go ahead with Salman. He further added that he and Salman were the only two people who were competing for the role of Prem neck-to-neck. "They had even told me that if they selected me, they’d like to change my name on the screen and discussed how they’d like to launch me", the actor further added.

Meanwhile, talking about Maine Pyar Kiya, it was released in 1989 and was Salman's first movie as a lead and marked the acting debut of Bhagyashree. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial became one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time. However, Bhagyashree soon announced that she is quitting the industry after just one film to marry Himalaya Dassani.

