Flashback Friday: When Deepika Padukone dished out an uber stylish look on the streets of London; See Pics

We stumbled upon on some photos of the actress clicked on the streets of London when she was busy shopping in April 2019. Check it out below.
15757 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone in London with a fan.Flashback Friday: When Deepika Padukone dished out an uber stylish look on the streets of London.
Deepika Padukone is a diva in her own right and the actress has made a splash not just in the Hindi film industry but Hollywood as well. So it comes as no surprise that Deepika has a massive fan following across the world. Considering it is Friday, we decided to go back in time and dig out some photos from last year when the actress was in London. Deepika had taken off to London to shoot for Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 with husband Ranveer Singh last year.

We stumbled upon on some photos of the actress clicked on the streets of London when she was busy shopping. Shared by Deepika's fan clubs, the pictures show Deepika sporting a rust orange Nike tracksuit with a black tank top beneath. She styled this with black sneakers, her tan Hermes bag and retro sunglasses which are hard to miss. 

Deepika's hair is centre-parted and styled in a sleek bun completing her look. The actress accessorised her look with gold chunky bracelets and topped off her look with a crossbody bag. Deepika's uber stylish look is a total winner. 

Check out the photos below:

While Deepika and Ranveer's '83 was set to hit the theatres in April this year, the film was pushed indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While cinemas and multiplex theatres are far from opening in India, makers of '83 have announced that the film will get a big screen release on Christmas this year. 

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's look? Let us know in the comments below.   

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Uber style includes dark glasses to hide the prescription drug addiction eyes.

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Third world trash

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

That fan is so gorgeous

