Published on Sep 04, 2021
   
Flashback Friday: When Deepika Padukone left Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast & Furious 7’ for THIS Ranveer Singh’s film
Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with the 2017 release xXx: Return of Xandar Cage. The film met with a lukewarm response however Deepika’s performance was appreciated. Much before Xandar Cage, Deepika had auditioned for Fast and Furious 7 which came out in 2015. It turned that Deepika passed the opportunity for a Bollywood film which turned out to be a milestone in her career. Deepika worked alongside Ranveer Singh in her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’. The film turned out to be a successful venture on the box office and also garnered good reviews from the critics.

In an earlier conversation with Quint, Deepika said, “I had actually auditioned for Furious 7, and they really liked me and wanted me to be a part of the film but then Ram Leela happened over here and I didn’t have the dates for Furious 7. However, when xXx was announced which is again produced by Vin Diesel, I got on board." She further added, “I don’t regret it. I had to work out things for Ram-Leela here, I couldn’t have left the process mid way, I had given my commitment here first. Looking at the way the film (Ram-Leela) has got response, I feel good as my hard work has paid off."

Deepika has since collaborated with Ranveer Singh in three releases so far including, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. They will be seen together on-screen yet again in the upcoming ‘83’. Ranveer Singh is playing Kapil Dev while Deepika will be portraying the role of his wife Romi Dev. 

