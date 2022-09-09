FLASHBACK FRIDAY: When Deepika Padukone revealed about not wanting to commit to Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in making heads turn either with their chemistry, fashion or acting skills. The husband-wife duo never hesitates in expressing their love for each other. Well, today in flashback Friday, we bring to you an excerpt from Deepika’s interview with Filmfare wherein she opened up about taking time to get herself ready to tie the knot with her Bajirao Mastani co-star.

Opening up about this, Deepika Padukone clearly stated that it was not about Ranveer Singh, it was about whether she was ready to commit to a relationship or not. Deepika recalled her past and stated that she had been in several relationships and her trust had been broken many times. When she met Ranveer, she was exhausted. The Piku star further stated, “I had been constantly in and out of relationships. I just wanted to be alone for some time. I’ve never casually dated anyone. I’ve been in relationships since I was 13. Now that I’m married I can say this. Whether it was one year, two years or three years, they were always proper relationships. It was always if you like someone you give it your hundred percent.”

Deepika Padukone further stated that when she met Ranveer Singh, she had just come out of a relationship in 2012 after which she felt that she is done. She revealed wanting to try out the concept of casual dating where she did not have to be answerable to anyone. When she met Ranveer in 2012, she realised that there is a connection between them but she did not want to commit and wanted to keep it open between them. But nothing happened and she couldn’t get herself to do any of that. Later, she revealed that 6 months into the relationship, she was pretty invested in Ranveer emotionally.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, now has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. He will be featuring alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Apart from this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the other hand, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She now has the much-awaited Pathaan where she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the film will mark their first collaboration. She will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and the remake of The Intern, where she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

