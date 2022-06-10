FLASHBACK FRIDAY: When Deepika Padukone revealed Ranveer Singh is always in shavaasan mode around her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the cutest and hottest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail to give us couple goals. Be it on social media or at events, Deepika and Ranveer are a vibe together. Well, we all know that the Gunday actor is filled with energy and there is never a dull moment whenever he is around. But would you believe if we say that when he is around his wifey, this is just not the case? Well, the Om Shanti Om actress herself revealed this in an old interview with Filmfare.

When the actress was asked that since you and Ranveer Singh are extremely opposite how do they manage together? Replying to this Deepika Padukone revealed that not many people know that when Ranveer is with her, he is in shavaasan mode. When asked what happened to his energy, he will reply that he is conserving it as he has to attend an event. The actress further revealed that “We joke with each other, play with each other, eat together. Sometimes, there’s only silence between us. The side that not many people know of or which does not come out often is his intelligence”.

Deepika Padukone further said that Ranveer Singh is extremely intelligent and it is from here that his creative decisions are taken. Praising her husband further, Deepika revealed that Ranveer is clear about what he wants in his career, about the demography he caters to, what kind of superstardom he wants to achieve and for that what kind of work he needs to do for that. He’s so aware.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt and Deepika has a couple of exciting projects like Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Project K alongside Prabhas.

