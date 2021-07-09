Flashback Friday: When Dilip Kumar shouted at ‘Shakti’ crew for not letting Amitabh Bachchan prepare

Amitabh Bachchan played Dilip Kumar’s son in the 1982 release Shakti directed by Ramesh Sippy.

One of the most legendary actors in the history of Indian cinema Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday. Amitabh Bachchan who was a big admirer of Dilip Kumar and considered him an idol wrote a heartfelt post for him. He wrote, “My idol Dilip Saheb .. lost .. never before never after .. “an epic era has drawn curtains .. never to happen again Peace and duas."

Based on the flawed father-son relationship, the duo’s only film together remains to be ‘Shakti’. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, who had previously helmed the blockbuster Sholay, Shakti released in 1982 and became a major success on the box office and garnered great reviews for the legendary performances by both the superstars.

Dilip Kumar portrayed the role of an honest police officer who can’t come to terms with the fact that his own son (Vijay) played by Amitabh Bachchan had turned out to be a criminal. Recalling the shooting of Shakti, Amitabh Bachchan on the actors’ roundtable with Rajeev Masand mentioned an incident where Dilip Kumar shouted at the unit of the film because they were not giving Amitabh Bachchan enough silence to prepare for a crucial scene. Amitabh Bachchan said, “I was pleasantly surprised when I was working with Dilip Saab in Shakti and that was the scene when he shoots me at the airport. And I am dying, he holds me and I say all those lines. I was rehearsing that and there was sound going on. Dilip Saab just shouted Tum log actor ko respect nahi karte ho, chup ho jaao (you guys don’t respect actors, please quit down). For me, Dilip Saab is my idol and I revere him as an actor and a person. It was astonishing that he would think like this for his co-actor”.

During a 2012 interaction with Hindustan Times, Dilip Kumar had spoken about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Shakti. He said, “I had him playing my son in Shakti (1982), the lone film in which we worked together. I found him completely dedicated and as eager as I was to achieve the flawlessness one strives to accomplish in rendering even the less challenging scenes. He was attentive, not just to the director’s vision, but equally to my interpretation too. I could sense his absorption of the potency of the scene and it pleased me immensely that I was sharing the experience of rehearsing scenes that demanded so much intensity with an actor who had an equal commitment to give the scenes that glow of excellence.”

Also Read| Dilip Kumar passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & others remember the 'institution'

Share your comment ×