Flashback Friday: When Disha Patani REVEALED what she'd like to ask Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff’s fans can’t keep it calm anymore. After all, the actor is all set to rock the big screen with his movie Heropanti 2. The movie also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Tiger enjoys a massive fan following. His immense social media presence keeps him connected with his fans. On the other hand, Tiger often grabs fans’ attention and always makes it to the headlines with his rumoured GF Disha Patani. While the actors have not confirmed their relationship yet, their pictures together and social media interactions tell a different story. Tiger and Disha’s undeniable chemistry and photos together make fans go gaga over them. Now, we stumbled upon an old article where Disha answered an interesting question about Tiger in an interview.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Disha Patani along with Aditya Roy Kapur were asked super catchy questions on various topics in a rapid-fire round. Disha revealed what she would want to ask numerous celebrities. When asked what she’d ask Tiger, the actress responded, “Do you have a crush on me or something?” and cast a smile. Okay - cuteness alert!

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have their hands full with intriguing projects. Disha will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns and Yodha in the pipeline. On the other hand, as we mentioned, you can catch Tiger in Heropanti 2 starting 29th April. Moreover, he also has Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon in his kitty.

