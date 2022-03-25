Flashback Friday: When Emraan Hashmi called his acting career 'the best accident'

On 24th March, Emraan Hashmi celebrated his birthday along with his Selfiee crew and Akshay Kumar. Birthdays are always special and when they're celebrated on sets of a film, they become even more fun. They shared a video on social media in which Akshay could be seen cheering for Emraan along with director Raj Mehta. The birthday boy could be seen overwhelmed by all the love from his co-actor and director. Emraan is a terrific actor, but did you know he became an actor purely out a coincident?

Last year, Emraan completed 18 years in the industry. Thus, in an interview talked about his journey to IANS. He said it’s been a learning experience and a journey that he has cherished. He said that he had a lot of high and lows, met new people, worked on some fantastic projects. “Ever since I took the decision to become an actor, I think it was the best decision,” he said. He added that he wouldn’t want it any other way. Then, he revealed that he never really wanted to be an actor up until a year after his graduation.

“I graduated and I think it was the best accident of moving into a different territory, otherwise I was gonna go somewhere else entirely," he said. Well, we are glad that Emraan met with this beautiful coincidence or Bollywood would have never gotten the chance to encounter such a gem.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Emraan will be next seen with Akshay in Selfiee. Apart from that, Emraan will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film will release next year.

