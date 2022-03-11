Flashback Friday: When Gauri Khan REVEALED why she wanted to leave Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction as his decades-long acting career is enough for it. He enjoys a massive fan following who swear by his acting skills, expressions, and romance. No doubt why SRK has a huge female fan following. On the personal front, Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan and the two are the sweetest couples in the tinsel town. Literally, they are couple goals. But, do you know there was a time when Gauri Khan wanted to leave SRK? Let’s go back into the past and find more about it.

Gauri had confessed this in one of the episodes of Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan and said the reason was Shah Rukh Khan being too possessive. She said, “I thought maybe it’s too young for us to decide anything to get married. So, I just took a short break. He was too possessive for me and I could not handle that.” She added that she wanted her own space and did this thing for a while. “Later, I went back to him,” Gauri concluded.

For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot with Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991. The couple has three kids –Aryan, Suhana and AbRam together.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s professional career, he was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will be next seen in the film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan will release on January 25, next year. The cast is currently shooting in Spain for the movie.

