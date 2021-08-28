Flashback Friday: When Govinda said that he turned down an offer to star in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’

Prolific Bollywood actor Govinda has starred in many popular Hindi films across the decades. From intensely dramatic roles in films like ‘Swarg’ to his unmatchable comic timing in films like ‘Hero No. 1’ and ‘Coolie No. 1’. Govinda has proved his mettle many times in notable films that have entertained a large section of the audience. In 2019, Govinda sat down for a chat with India TV on the show Aap Ki Adalat and mentioned that he was offered a part in James Cameron’s Avatar.

Govinda also said that he gave the title of the film and told James Cameron that the film will not get completed in less than seven years. On the show, Govinda mentioned that he had turned down several films including Taal, Devdas, and Gadar. Further speaking Govinda mentioned Avatar and said that one of the reasons he denied the film was that the director had asked him to shoot for 410 days. Govinda said, “I gave the title of the film. It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film.”

Govinda further added, “He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible”. At the time of release and for many years, Avatar was the most successful film on the global box office. James Cameron had announced four sequels to Avatar.

Also Read| Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei: Makers plan to feature Mithun Chakraborty & Govinda for the next promo