Flashback Friday: When Karan Johar called his fashion style a mix between Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan

Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in the country. He has delivered some notable projects including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and others. Apart from being a talented filmmaker, Karan is known for his fashion choices and eccentric outfits. He often turns heads with his unique choices. Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, Karan described his style and called it a mix between Ranveer Singh's flamboyance and Saif Ali Khan's subtlety.

While talking to the magazine, the filmmaker said, "It’s safe to say I’m no minimalist. I like bling, because I’m half Sindhi and it comes with the territory. I have a full-blown shoe fixation, and I love following current trends. My style today settles somewhere between Ranveer Singh’s flamboyance and Saif Ali Khan’s subtlety."

Talking about Karan Johar’s professional career, he is currently directing his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy. To note, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair after six-long years. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023."

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Birthday INSIDE PICS: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan & more 'bling' out the best