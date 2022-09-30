Flashback Friday: When Karan Johar thought Shah Rukh Khan overacted in Deewana

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan share a very strong bond and it’s not hidden from anyone. They have stood for each other in all situations and their friendship has only grown stronger with time. The actor has also worked with him in films including his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film made him a successful director. The two then collaborated again for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But do you know their friendship was not like this always? There was a time when Karan Johar disliked the Zero actor and was a huge fan of Aamir Khan instead.

Yes, you are reading it right. Karan admitted that he was a big fan of Aamir and always belonged to 'Team Aamir'. In his book, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan recalled the time when Shah Rukh Khan became a star. He wrote that he was not a fan of the actor and even thought that he overacted in Deewana. To note, the film, which was released in 1992, was a huge hit. It starred Divya Bharti and late actor Rishi Kapoor, apart from SRK.