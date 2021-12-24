Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor broke the internet with 1 mn followers in 3 days with Insta debut

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is all over the news as she tested negative for Covid-19 today. And guess what, the actress even shared a sweet note on her Instagram stories. So, we thought this is the perfect time for a ‘Flashback Friday’ when Kareena had just made her social media debut on Instagram in early March last year.

Kareena Kapoor was not on any social media platform until last year, although the actress did admit that she had a secret Instagram account which she uses to stalk people. A day prior to her official debut, rumours were rife about Kareena finally joining the gram as her handle, ‘@kareenakapoorkhan’ which was unverified at that time, posted a video of a cat, with the caption, ‘Coming soon…’. When Kareena officially joined the photo-sharing application on 6th March, 2020, fans’ excitement knew no bounds.

The diva posted a stunning picture of herself slaying in black and golden athleisure wear. She captioned the post, “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram”, which was flooded with likes and comments in no time.

Take a look:

In a matter of three days’ time, Kareena Kapoor’s verified account already crossed the milestone of 1 million followers, as reported by Republic World. Over a year later, the actress now has 8.4 million followers on her gram, which has a cute display picture of a toddler Kareena.

Take a look:

Kareena is now an avid Instagram user and often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Her pictures and videos featuring friends, family, and her two adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh, go viral on social media in no time.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan says Saif Ali Khan is a relaxed parent to Taimur and Jeh: I have to be a little tougher