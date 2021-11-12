Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor called Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan a ‘massy & classy’ pair

Kareena Kapoor Khan has often made her presence felt in Karan Johar hosted ‘Koffee With Karan’ as she has appeared in nearly all seasons of the show. In the last season of the show, Kareena appeared alongside Priyanka Chopra on the show and caused quite a stir. At the time of the show, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan led ‘Love Aaj Kal’ directed by Imtiaz Ali was not officially announced however Sara had appeared on the show and grabbed headlines by confessing that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan.

Post Sara’s admission, several fans of both Kartik and Sara took to online wrote complimentary things about the actors and their willingness to see them together in a movie. Karan Johar asked a question to Kareena Kapoor about the pairing of Sara and Kartik and whether she wants Kartik Aaryan in her life to which Kareena replied, “I think they will make a good pair. They are planning to do a movie together. They look good. He's massy, she's classy. Mass and class always work." A befuddled Priyanka asked Kareena, "He's not classy," to which Bebo quipped, "But, Sara is classier," leaving both PeeCee and KJo stunned.

Sara and Kartik led ‘Love Aaj Kal’ released in the first half of 2020 and did not rake in the moolah at the box office. Critics also panned the film and criticized Imtiaz Ali for rehashing the structural formula of the first Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush led ‘Atrangi Re’.

