Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan disclosed what her & sister Karisma's nicknames Bebo & Lolo meant

It is no secret that when it comes to being gorgeous, the Kapoor clan fairs out at the top. Karisma and Kareena are one of the most stylish sisters and their bewitching looks always make headlines. They are super close and they can always be seen having fun together. Fans absolutely love their beautiful sister bond. On Thursday morning, Kareena revealed that her sister Karisma Kapoor had tested COVID positive during her interaction with Kajol when the duo bumped into each other. Ever since, fans have been worried. Amidst all this, we found a throwback interview where Kareena revealed how her and Karisma got their super famous nicknames ‘Lolo and Bebo’. Trust us, you are going to surprised!

In 2016, Kareena appeared on a popular BFFs with Vogue chat show along with her super close friend and renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Here, she revealed how Karisma and her got their famous nicknames. She said that her parents wished to give them some funny names, so they settled on Lolo and Bebo, which don’t actually have any meaning. She added, “It kind of rhymes. Lolo means loli, in Sindhi they say meethi loli (Sindhi sweet roti), so hers came from there.” To that, she said her nickname just happens.

Meanwhile, a video from Kareena and Kajol’s meeting made its way to social media went viral and the actors can be seen chatting about their families, health, the virus and Kareena's son Jeh. In the video, Kareena and Kajol can be seen twinning in white and black, as they stand for a few minutes and catch up after a long time. You can hear Kareena saying, "What's happening?". Kajol also can be heard asking Kareena, "How is your new baby?" To which, Kareena replies, "Oh god, he's already a year. Covid, everything.. we all had Covid.” Later, Kareena also added that Karisma Kapoor also tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. "Lolo just turned positive yesterday,” she said.

