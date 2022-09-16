Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan mocked Priyanka Chopra for her accent, here’s how PeeCee reacted
Years ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan once took a sly dig at Priyanka Chopra for her accent.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra are undeniably two of the most iconic actresses of Bollywood. While they are quite cordial and on good terms now, they had once taken jibes at each other on Koffee With Karan. While both of them refused that they had a tiff with each other, their snarky comments on the show had proved otherwise. In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Kareena took a sly dig at Priyanka Chopra for her accent. A few episodes later, Priyanka replied to Kareena’s snarky remark with one of her own.
During Koffee With Karan season 3, Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor that if she were to interview Priyanka Chopra, what would she ask her? Kareena replied, “Why does she have that accent?” In another episode featuring Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar asked Priyanka about this and questioned where she gets her accent from. Priyanka had a sassy reply, and she said, “I think it was the same place that her boyfriend gets it from,” while referring to Saif Ali Khan. Priyanka’s reply had left Karan speechless.
However, fast forward a few years, and the two actresses graced the finale of Koffee With Karan season 6 together. Priyanka and Kareena have buried the hatchet since and were seen sharing the KWK couch. They were shown old video clips of them taking jibes at each other, and the two actresses laughed it off. Kareena jokingly said, “I’m devastated with this journey, PC. What were we saying? Why were we saying that?”
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor. She will also make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will also be seen in the spy thriller series Citadel and the romantic comedy series It’s Coming Back To Me.
