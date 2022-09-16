Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan mocked Priyanka Chopra for her accent, here’s how PeeCee reacted

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra are undeniably two of the most iconic actresses of Bollywood. While they are quite cordial and on good terms now, they had once taken jibes at each other on Koffee With Karan. While both of them refused that they had a tiff with each other, their snarky comments on the show had proved otherwise. In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Kareena took a sly dig at Priyanka Chopra for her accent. A few episodes later, Priyanka replied to Kareena’s snarky remark with one of her own.

During Koffee With Karan season 3, Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor that if she were to interview Priyanka Chopra, what would she ask her? Kareena replied, “Why does she have that accent?” In another episode featuring Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar asked Priyanka about this and questioned where she gets her accent from. Priyanka had a sassy reply, and she said, “I think it was the same place that her boyfriend gets it from,” while referring to Saif Ali Khan. Priyanka’s reply had left Karan speechless.