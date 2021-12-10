Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif called Vicky Kaushal’s mother a ‘wise woman’ for checking on her son

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all over the news today. After all, the lovebirds have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. It was a grant yet intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in presence. Interestingly, their wedding came as a surprise to many as the couple had kept their relationship under the wraps and never spoke about it in media. And while everyone has been in awe of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding pics, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of the couple wherein the Singh Is Kinng actress had sung praises for her now sasu maa.

This happened during Vicky and Katrina’s interview with Film Companion’s TapeCast. During the interview, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor stated that it is his mother who keeps him grounded in life. He said, “Sometimes it's just my mom, who will just see a certain change in the walk one fine way and she will just be playing her Sudoko in the newspaper and she will be looking at me just like, 'Tu theek hai. Star ban gaya hai.’ And I will be like ‘okay’”. To this Katrina replied saying, “I like what you said about your mom. She sounds like a very wise woman. And she checks you out and says Hmmm, got my eye on you”.

Clearly, Vicky and Katrina have been enjoying a great bond since the beginning. And while they chose to keep their personal life private, they had been quite particular about the privacy policy during the wedding ceremony as well. According to media reports, Vicky and Katrina had urged the guests not to carry their mobile phones at the wedding venue and not to post anything on social media.