FLASHBACK FRIDAY: When Katrina Kaif felt people burden their partners with responsibility of making them happy

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is in quite a happy space after her marriage and that is evident from her pictures with hubby Vicky Kaushal. Well, the actress was always asked about love and her idea of love in the past when she was not married. There are many times when The Ek Tha Tiger actress shared her tips on love. But today on Flashback Friday we bring to you the time when Katrina shared her love advice in a chat with filmmaker Karan Johar on his popular char show Koffee With Karan.

Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar spoke about how it is widely accepted that it is necessary for a woman to have a man while she believes that this is not true for everyone. She feels people tend to burden their partners with the responsibility of making them happy and that’s where relationships go wrong. Katrina said that we often judge ourselves based on how much love or attention we are getting from our partners. According to her, the relationship suffers just a little bit and the self-esteem and image take a beating, which is not a good thing. Both Katrina and Karan were in agreement that one shouldn’t feel anything on the basis of how somebody else is trying to make them feel.

Katrina Kaif further revealed that her singleton period has really gotten her comfortable with who she is. The actress also shared her personal interpretation of love and said, “When neither of you need each other, when there’s no great dependency on the other person. There’s just admiration, there’s respect, there’s companionship and there’s a space of ease between you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The date announcement video of the film had been released and it has already created a lot of hype amongst fans. She also has Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed her first interaction with Alia Bhatt: 'She was so cute, so golu'