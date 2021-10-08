Flashback Friday: When the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor introduced his play 'Deewar' in 1945 via open letter

Prithviraj Kapoor is one of the most legendary actors to have ever graced the Indian screen. The superstar is known for his fantastic performances in films like ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Awaara’, ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’ amongst others. Kunal Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a vintage open letter written by Prithviraj Kapoor to promote his play ‘Deewar’ in 1945. ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ actress Aahana Kumra took to the comment section and mentioned a few heart emoticons. In one of his last interviews in 2017 with News Tak, Shashi Kapoor revealed how Prithviraj did not want him to get married at a younger age.

Shashi Kapoor said, “When I saw Jennifer, when I was 18, I wanted to marry her immediately. My parents were (shocked expression) said, 'My god 18 is a bit young'. So I said, 'Okay, I'll wait'. I waited two years, then they asked me 'Do you still want to?' I said, 'Yes' and they said okay." In 2012, Shashi’s son Kunal Kapoor spoke about the loss his dad felt after passing of his mother. He said, “It’s been 28 years since she died but I don’t think dad ever completely recovered after her death. She died when she was 50 and he was 46. He could have remarried but for him that was not an option. They were soulmates. Every relationship has its share of problems but their connection was rare and unusually strong."

Take a look at the post:

Prithviraj Kapoor has acted alongside his son Raj Kapoor and grandson Randhir Kapoor in the 1971 film ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’. The film showcased the ideological difference between the three generations and ended up becoming a success at the box office.

