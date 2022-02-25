Flashback Friday: When Madhuri Dixit revealed what inspired her to make her debut single 'Candle'

Today’s the day when we finally get to see the great Madhuri Dixit in her highly-anticipated Netflix web series The Fame Game. Directed by Bijoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game will also feature Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles. After making a successful comeback with Hindi films, Marathi films and dance reality shows, Madhuri is ready with her digital debut. While Madhuri has proved it time and again that she can do it all - being a successful actress, producer and dancer - she took it to another level when she ventured into the music field with her single ‘Candle’ in 2020. Today, we stumbled across one of Pinkvilla’s exclusives where she revealed the inspiration behind her song.

In the song, Madhuri urges people to hold on while hoping for better days. In a chat with Pinkvilla, when we had asked her about what inspired her to take up singing she revealed it all started in LA. She said there was a person called Sat Bisla, who ran A&R Network which has introduced artists like Coldplay, Adele and that he heard her song and suggested her to record something.

Madhuri went on and said that they made a group and thought about what should they make a song on. She then added, “So, I suggested that everybody has faced a situation in life where they feel the hardship is too much and they look for hope to recover, have to discover the flame within and fight it.” Madhuri expressed that they decided to create a song on this theme because it was a relatable emotion. She added that they made Candle because she felt it was a symbol of hope.

“I felt this was the best time to release it given everyone is looking for hope in this pandemic situation,” she conveyed.

