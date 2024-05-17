Flashback Friday: When Mallika Sherawat accompanied 'favorite' Jackie Chan on the Cannes 2012 red carpet; WATCH

Actress Mallika Sherawat a Cannes Film Festival veteran made her debut in 2005. Since then, She has attended the prestigious international festival several times. As the Cannes 2024 is underway, the actress took to social media and shared a gem from her Cannes archives. Take a look here!

Mallika Sherawat takes a trip down memory lane to Cannes 2012

Taking to Instagram, actress Mallika Sherawat shared a video from her 2012 Cannes appearance alongside Jackie Chan from 2012. The actress penned a long note with the video, "With the ongoing Cannes film festival I wanted to share the making of one of my favorite red carpet appearances. The gown had to be literally sewn on me! I was accompanying my favorite Jackie Chan to the red carpet & wanted the gown to be perfect. The gown was cut Daringly low at the back but it was elegant & perfect blend of boldness and sophistication. It showed my confidence & was a challenge to outdated norms."

Check out the video here:

Mallika Sherawat started with small roles before getting noticed in the movie Khwahish in 2003. In 2004, her role in Murder was a big hit and helped her become a popular actress. She acted in many Hindi films throughout the 2000s, including comedies like Welcome and Double Dhamaal. She even appeared in an American TV show called Hawaii Five-0. Mallika has been in a few films recently, including a Chinese movie titled Time Raiders in 2016.

The actress is also known for her hit dance numbers like Mayya Mayya from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guru, Jalebi Bai from Double Dhamaal, and many more.

About Cannes 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival started on May 14 and will continue till May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. For the uninitiated, Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d'Or in 30 years. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has graced the film festival various times, made a stunning appearance. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala also walked the red carpet.

