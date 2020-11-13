Flashback Friday: When pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan said she would love to have a daughter; WATCH

We recently stumbled upon an old interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan wherein she talked about having a daughter. Check out the video.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband , is enjoying every bit of it. Be it any occasion, the diva never fails to give us major maternity styling goals. It goes without saying that the Jab We Met star perfectly balances her professional and personal life. Since Kareena is pregnant with her second child, we remember she had once said that she would love to have a daughter.

We recently stumbled upon an old interview of the diva wherein she talked about having a daughter and also gave a strong message about the girl child. Back in 2016, when she was pregnant with Taimur, Kareena spoke at length about various issues at an event for the Global Citizen Organization. The Veere Di Wedding star said, “Wherever I go these days there is just one question asked which I think quite intrusive but, still I am asked, both me and Saif, whether it is a boy or is it a girl? Have you found out? And I am like excuse me what difference does it make? I am a girl child I would love to have a girl what is the difference. Probably I have done more for my parents than a son would.”

Kareena also gave out a strong message about the girl child. She said that all those who think a girl child is considered 'taboo' and she is not equal need to know that a woman is the only soul that has the right to carry a soul in her. Meanwhile, in August, the 40-year-old actress announced her second pregnancy. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . She has wrapped up the shooting for the same last month and announced it on social media with a gorgeous photo from the pretty green fields with Aamir. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Read Also: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur head to join Saif Ali Khan for Diwali; Malaika Arora leaves from airport; PHOTOS

