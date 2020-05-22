Flashback Friday: When Priyanka Chopra bumped into Sridevi at a red carpet event and left the internet in awe

Priyanka Chopra is one of the global stars now. However, we stumbled upon an old photo from a red carpet event where Priyanka bumped into Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Here’s what happened next.

Often Bollywood stars get to meet each other at red carpet events as, on normal days, most of them are occupied with work and their lives. However, amid the lockdown, all such events have been postponed. But, as a treat for Flashback Friday, we stumbled upon a stunning capture of and together and it is bound to make you nostalgic. Sridevi’s demise back in 2018 left everyone in shock and even actress Priyanka penned her thoughts about losing the talented star.

As a flashback Friday treat, we take a look at one of the most beautiful clicks of Priyanka Sridevi at a red carpet event back in 2017. A year before the legendary star’s demise, Priyanka and Sridevi bumped into each other at the red carpet and stole the limelight with their camaraderie. Priyanka is seen dressed in a purple shimmery gown, while Sridevi looked gorgeous in a golden silk saree. Both Priyanka and Sridevi were happily surprised to see each other and posed together for unforgettable photos.

Not just Sridevi, Priyanka even bumped into Boney Kapoor at the same event Later, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and Priyanka posed for a picture-perfect photo that is bound to make you miss the late legendary actress even more.

Back in 2018, when the news of sudden demise of Sridevi came out, Priyanka was left in a state of shock. She penned a memoir in a popular magazine and expressed how she felt about losing the legendary star. Priyanka wrote, “She was my childhood, and one of the big reasons I became an actor.” Further, she remembered late Sridevi’s legendary career and how she managed to become India’s female superstar. In the end, Priyanka thanked the late legend for the memories and expressed that she will miss her.

