Flashback Friday: When Ranbir Kapoor reacted adorably to Alia Bhatt harbouring a crush on him

The countdown has commenced for one of Bollywood's most anticipated weddings, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt due to tie the knot next week. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the lovebirds will get married at the Kapoors' RK mansion in Chembur, where Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had also begun their married life. Ranbir and Alia go long back. The duo gives us absolute love goals. It is no secret that Alia always had a huge crush on Ranbir. Now, we stumbled on an interview where the ‘Sanju’ actor had reacted adorably to the knowledge of Alia having a crush on him.

Back during those days, Alia had confessed that she had a big fact crush on Ranbir ever since she was a child and loved to gaze at his pictures. This revelation had made big headlines. Later, in an interview with NDTV where Karan Johar and Ranbir were present, the ace actor was asked about he felt about Alia’s crush. Ranbir had the sweetest answer. He said, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now.” To this, Karan Johar couldn’t resist and went ‘Aww’. It was a beautiful start to something great and we are glad that Alia and Ranbir found each other.

Recently, our authentic source revealed that the power couple is set to tie the knot on 15th of April. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the shoot of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

