Flashback Friday: When Ranbir Kapoor was heartbroken post Natalie Portman told him to 'get lost' & refused pic

Ranbir Kapoor is known for making candid confessions and he did the same during his appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show many years ago. Read on to know what he revealed about his fanboy moment with Natalie Portman.

Heartthrob is one such star who enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. Needless to say, each time he steps out or visits a foreign land for work, the Sanju star is always thronged by his ardent fans for an autograph. But do you know who is Ranbir a fan of ? Well is none other than Hollywood star Natalie Portman. It reminds us of the time when the handsome actor had revealed a funny anecdote on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016 as part of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions.

The Jagga Jassos actor revealed how he had his fanboy moment after he bumped into the Black Swan actress on the streets of New York. He said he asked her for a picture without realising that Natalie was crying. The popular actress not just refused Ranbir for a picture but also angrily said, “Get lost.” Divulging the details into it, the Rockstar star told Kapil while he was rushing to use a washroom in a hotel on his way he saw Natalie talking to someone over the phone, seeing her, he ran to her and requested a picture.

Ranbir also revealed that in his excitement to get a picture, he failed to notice that the Thor star was crying therefore she angrily turned to him and said, “Get lost, I say!” The 38-year-old actress also pointed out that this incident has not made him any less of her fan and he will again request for a picture if he happens to meet Natalie Portman on the streets again.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will next be seen with in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s film with in the pipeline.

