Flashback Friday: When Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif shared a picture perfect moment with Karisma & Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been grabbing the limelight since the dance videos of the sisters from their cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception went viral on social media. They were even accompanied by filmmaker and best friend . Bebo, Karisma and Karan shook a leg to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s famous song- Bole Chudiya and it was a treat to watch the trio perform. While Bebo aka Poo were at their best in the video, Karan Johar’s dance moves clearly won us over.

Today, we came across a rare picture of Kareena and Karisma posing with . We have hardly seen Kareena posing with Katrina after she and broke up. Infact, during Koffee with Karan Kareena had said that Katrina is her 'Bhabhi'. On the show, Karan asked Kareena if she was into a gay encounter, which female she would like to be with? To which, she promptly answered that she would be very comfortable with her sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. In the picture shared by a fan, we can see Karisma posing in between Katrina and Kareena. All three look stunning and pose for a perfect picture. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Katrina started dating each other during the shooting of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. They parted ways in 2016, ending their six-year-long relationship and leaving all their fans disappointed. Currently, Ranbir is dating .

Check out Katrina, Karisma and Kareena's pic here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Homi Adajani’s Angrezi Medium in which Bebo will play the role of a cop. Also, soon, Kareena will start shooting for Karan Johar’s period drama- Takht. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with .

