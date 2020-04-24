Flashback Friday: When Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya

As a flashback Friday post, we stumbled upon some pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from 2018 when they bumped into former Sri Lankan Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya. Check it out.

Whenever and step out of the house together, it becomes a treat for their fans. Be it them heading to any part of the world, often they bump into fans who would rush to get clicked with them. However, there have been instances when Deepika and Ranveer too have bumped into famous personalities and have got clicked with them. Speaking of this, as a flashback Friday treat, we take you back to times when Deepika and Ranveer bumped into Sri Lankan Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya.

We stumbled upon some rare photos of Deepika and Ranveer from 2018 when they both headed to Sri Lanka and ended up bumping into former cricketer Sanath. The cricketer himself had shared the photos on his Facebook and Instagram handle. In the photos, we can see Sanath posing with Deepika and Ranveer. The couple seems to be all smiles while meeting the former Sri Lankan cricketer. Clad in a black tee with matching pants, Deepika looked pretty in her OOTD.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are perfect posers & their rare throwback PHOTO with a fan is proof

On the other hand, Ranveer is seen clad in a black tee with jeans. Seeing the photo, fans surely couldn’t stop gushing over Deepika and Ranveer. The former cricketer had captioned these photos as, “Met this beautiful couple! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.” Well, surely these throwback photos are a sweet reminder of the happy times back in 2018 before the Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic had hit the world.

Check out Deepika and Ranveer’s throwback photos with Sanath Jayasuriya:

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are currently at home amid the lockdown and often the former shares glimpses of what she is upto while staying in. From spending time with her plants to cooking to baking to cleaning, Deepika has been passing her time amid lockdown by indulging in different activities. On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer’s film ‘83 had been postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. A new release date is awaited.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×