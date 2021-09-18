Flashback Friday: When Ranveer Singh visited Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone on the sets of ‘Tamasha’

and starrer ‘Tamasha’ was released in 2015 and proved to be a milestone in their career with the kind of love and adoration received from the audiences at large. Imtiaz Ali had directed both Ranbir and Deepika in Rockstar and Love Aaj Kal respectively. Tamasha bought the duo back on-screen together with truly delicious performances. The film however did not rake in the moolah at the box office but got critical acclaim and love from the audiences upon releasing on the OTT platform.

In 2019, ace choreographer Bosco Martis who was the choreographer on Tamasha took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes image consisting of both and Ranbir Kapoor. One of the top stars of the day, Ranbir was shooting a portion of Tamasha in Corsica, which is the first half an hour or so of the film’s duration. Meanwhile, Ranveer landed on the shoot to spend some time with the cast and crew. Clad in casual and sporty attire, Ranveer and Ranbir can be seen posing with the choreographer and his teammate. With the adorable expression on their faces, the photo surely makes us nostalgic for the good old days. Bosco captioned the photo as, “This ones for real #throwback #corsica #tamasha #matarghasti @ranveersingh @ranbirkapoor @auggypereira #boscolesliemartis #boscocaesar #lifeatbcdc #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #tbt.”

Take a look at the post:

Ranbir and Deepika Padukone have done several films together including ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. Ranveer and Deepika however have participated together in ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’, and the duo will be sharing the screen space yet again in the much awaited ‘83’ where Ranveer is playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika is playing his wife ‘Romi’.

