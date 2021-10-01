Flashback Friday: When Rekha said there was 'never a personal connection' on her feelings for Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and were an iconic pair on the Indian silver screen as the duo has participated in many popular films together including ‘Silsila’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikander’. In a chat with Simi Garewal, Rekha spoke about her feelings for Mr. Bachchan when Simi asked, “Fascinated as you were, did you in the process fall in love with Amit Ji?" Rekha said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question.”

Rekha further said, “I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.” Rekha also mentioned there was never a personal connection with Mr. Bachchan. She said, “There was never a personal connection with him, that’s the truth. Never ever. There was no truth to the controversies and speculation.”

Rekha also spoke about and said, “Didibhai is much more mature, much more together. I’ve yet to come across a woman who is so together. She’s got so much dignity, so much class. She’s got a lot of strength. I admire that woman. We had an association before the so-called rumours and the media messed up the whole image. We were living in the same building and we had a relationship. She was my Didibhai, she still is – no matter what happens nobody can take that away. Thank God she realises that too. Whenever we meet she’s very sweet – she’s not just civil, she’s just herself.”

