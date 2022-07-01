FLASHBACK FRIDAY: When Saif Ali Khan revealed 3 questions he would ask Sara Ali Khan’s BF on Koffee With Karan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved and talented actresses of the new generation. Be it her acting or her fashion game, everything is always on point. Well, we all have seen that she shares a great bond with her father Saif Ali Khan. She is always spotted at his house on occasions and at parties. In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Sara and Saif had appeared together and it was indeed a fun episode. We heard the father-daughter duo talk about a lot of things, but the one thing that caught our attention was Saif talking about her daughter’s boyfriends.

In today’s flashback Friday, we bring to you an excerpt from the fun episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Saif about the three things he would ask Sara's boyfriend. His question was, "The first three questions Saif Ali Khan the father would ask Sara's boyfriend?" Without wasting a minute, Saif replied, “Political views, drug...." This is when Karan Johar interrupted him saying, "Money would be a nice question to ask, I would ask that first."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Sara is set to do a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, he has Pan India film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. He also has Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.

