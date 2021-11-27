Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan came uninvited at Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s ‘2.0’ first look launch

The sequel to the 2010 blockbuster ‘Enthiran’, ‘2.0’ is one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 was released on 29 November 2018. The film raked in the moolah at the box office and ended up becoming a blockbuster. Akshay Kumar partnered with both Rajinikanth and Shankar for the first time to play the antagonist in the film. 2.0’s first look launch came about in Mumbai with the entire cast and crew present including AR Rahman. The event was hosted by Karan Johar.

After the first look got revealed, Salman Khan entered the massive venue and was called on stage by Karan Johar to share his thoughts on the film, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Salman also mentioned that he was not invited to the event though he showed up because he is a big fan of Rajinikanth. Speaking about Thalaiva, Salman said, “I have just come to see him. I think he is the most amazing man that I have known. I have a lot of respect for him. I was not invited, I got to know that this launch was here, so I just turned up”.

Take a look:

Salman Khan also spoke about Akshay Kumar and said, “Akki is one of the most talented actors that we have. I have worked with him and he is phenomenal. If there’s anyone who has had growth in his acting career as a performer from our side, it’s only Akshay Kumar. We all remained stagnant, he is the only one that keeps on growing”.

Also Read| Salman Khan’s humble gesture for an elderly fan wins hearts; Fans say ‘Sallu bhai has big heart’