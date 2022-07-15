FLASHBACK FRIDAY: When Sara Ali Khan admitted that competition exists between her & Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation in Bollywood. With the choice of films she has made over the years the actress has not only proved her versatility but also proved that she is indeed a bankable actor. Generally, it is said that two actresses can never be friends but Sara has proved this saying wrong by being BFFs with her contemporary Janhvi Kapoor. Today on flashback Friday, we bring to you an excerpt from the Kedarnath actress’ interview where she spoke about competition with Janhvi and Ananya Panday.

Sara Ali Khan in an interview with Siddharth Kannan had admitted that competition does exist but the young actresses have bonded over their shared experience of starting out around the same time and having their new careers harmed by the pandemic. Sara had said that she has a lot in common with Janhvi. They are both young actors and have lost important years to COVID-19. “This is something that only we can express to each other; there’s an understanding we have with each other that we don’t have with others. Of course, there is competition, but if you know who you are, and if you stay true to yourself, there’s no harm,” quipped the actress.

Well, it was only yesterday that we got to see the camaraderie of both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 7’s second episode. They spoke a lot about their friendship, their life together, the thing that they bonded over etc. It was evident that they love each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. In addition to this, Pinkvilla also reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she is currently in Poland shooting for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Her film GoodLuck Jerry is about to release soon. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao along with several other exciting projects.

