Flashback Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan praised daughter Suhana’s ‘exceptional performance’ as Juliet in a play

Shah Rukh Khan who is fondly known as ‘king of romance’ or ‘King Khan’ is a family man through and through. He is very close to all his three children and never shies from praising them or putting pictures with them on his Instagram. Shah Rukh especially spoils his daughter Suhana Khan. If there is one father-daughter duo that always manages to leave netizens in awe, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Today, we stumbled upon a post where proud dad SRK praised Suhana heartily as she performed as Juliet in her college play back in 2018.

In December 2018, Shah Rukh Khan visited London to be with Suhana, who was studying at Ardingly College back then. Being her father’s daughter, Suhana obviously took part in theatre. During that time, SRK had the opportunity to see Suhana’s play where she essayed the role of Juliet. And my, was Shah Rukh impressed! SRK could not help himself and was all praises for his little girl. He had even shared a cute picture with Suhana on his Instagram.

Sharing the post, doting dad Shah Rukh couldn’t stop gushing about 'Juliet' Suhana. He wrote, "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team." The cute photo had given fans a sneak peek into Shah Rukh's love for his daughter.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, we can expect to see both father and daughter SRK and Suhana on the big screen soon. On one hand, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his upcoming movie Pathan. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

On the other hand, Suhana is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies where she will be sharing screen with Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

