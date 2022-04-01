Flashback Friday: When Shahid Kapoor hosted a fabulous birthday party for Mira Rajput at a hospital

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood's tinsel town. Fans drool over their photographs, and the couple isn't hesitant about sharing their love on social media. The two tied the knot almost 7 years back, in 2015, and have been giving us relationship goals ever since. They are the kind of couple who make us believe in love. The two bring the party with them wherever they go. In 2018, Shahid proved this statement right as he organised a sweet birthday party for Mira right at the hospital.

Mira gave birth to her second child, Zain on 5th September 2018, just two days before her own birthday. So trust Shahid to make Mira birthday’s special even though she was in a hospital. Shahid hosted a beautiful party at the ward with Mira and their youngest, Zain. Mira took to her Instagram to share the special moment on her Instagram in 2020. In the picture, we could see Shahid affectionately kissing his wife. Along with the picture, Mira wrote, "Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago.”

Check Mira's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Jersey where he will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur. Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Shahid will play the part of Arjun, an unsuccessful cricketer who returns to the sport in order to please his son.

