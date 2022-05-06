Flashback Friday: When Sharmila Tagore revealed how Kareena Kapoor was their rock during Mansoor Ali's death

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most-loved personalities in the industry. This is not only because of her brilliance and talent but also because of the beautiful person she is, inside and out. Kareena is one of the actresses who are quite active on social media. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and has a knack for taking the internet by storm with every pic she posts on the photo-sharing app. She often shares beautiful updates with her loved ones that prove she is a family woman through and through. Today, we stumbled upon an old video where Kareena’s mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore revealed how Kareena was their family’s emotional support when Mansoor Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital.

Kareena is very close to Saif’s sisters Soha and Saba and also shares a tight bond with her MIL Sharmila. When Sharmila appeared on Kareena's popular chat show What Women Want, she had recalled that a day after Kareena's birthday, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away and how the 3 Idiots actress was a pillar for them throughout those trying times. When asked about what Sharmila likes the most about her daughter-in-law, she said, “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

