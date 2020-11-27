Flashback Friday: When Soha Ali Khan praised niece Sara Ali Khan: She’s very talented & doesn't need my advice

In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Soha Ali Khan had praised her niece Sara Ali Khan for being extremely talented and confident.

Sara Ali Khan is a born star. After making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, she has come a long way within a short span of time. Followed by Kedarnath, she was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite and then in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Sara’s family members including her father , aunt Soha Ali Khan and grandmother Sharmila Tagore always praise the young actress for her great performances and spontaneity.

Earlier, in a quick chat session with Pinkvilla at an event, Soha Ali Khan had praised her niece Sara for being confident and comfortable in her own skin. Soha said that Sara is so talented that she doesn’t need her advice. The Rang De Basanti actress also said that she loves the way Sara conducts herself personally.

Take a look at the throwback video of Soha Ali Khan here:

Previously, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Soha said, “I feel incredibly proud of her. I’m very happy that the start has been good for her because I feel it makes the journey easier.” She also said that Sara chose the best films for herself, both in terms of performance and in terms of commercial success.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has various projects in her kitty, including Coolie No. 1 opposite and Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush. On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan will be next seen in Ram Jethmalani’s biopic.

