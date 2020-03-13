Flashback Friday: When Sridevi gave beautiful glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor's fun birthday party from her childhood

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Janhvi Kapoor has turned 23 on March 6 this year. And here’s a golden picture from her childhood birthday party with mommy Sridevi and daddy Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented newcomers in the industry. She might be just a film old in Bollywood but the young starlet has proved her mettle with her debut movie Dhadak. Besides, her resemblance to her late mother often leaves the fans wanting for more. Recently, Janhvi celebrated her 23rd birthday with her friends and family. It was a low key private celebration and her social media post made it evident that she was missing her mommy on her special day. So, in this week’ Flashback Friday segment, we thought to take you down the memory lane and share a glimpse of Janhvi’s birthday celebration with Sridevi.

This beautiful glimpse was shared by the legendary actress herself on social media on Janhvi’s birthday. Sridevi posted a collage of pictures from the Dhadak actress’ fun birthday party while she was still a toddler. The collage featured pictures of the young Janhvi along with a picture where she was being fed by mommy Sridevi as Boney Kapoor held her. It also had a picture of Janhvi and Boney sharing a hearty laugh. In the caption, Sridevi sent her birthday wish to the young diva and even called Janhvi her angel and her most precious thing.

Take a look at Sridevi’s post from Janvhi Kapoor’s childhood party:

Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi, the diva has some interesting movies in her pipeline. The actress will be seen in Indian Air Force office Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Gunjan Saxen: The Kargil Girl, Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkumar Rao and directorial Takht.

Credits :Instagram

Read More