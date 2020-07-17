  1. Home
Flashback Friday: When Sushant Singh Rajput nailed Shah Rukh Khan’s Koi Na Koi Chahiye while driving; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been remembering him via old videos. Recently, a video of Sushant jamming to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Koi Na Koi Chahiye back in the days, are going viral and they prove he was always King Khan’s fan.
Flashback Friday: When Sushant Singh Rajput nailed Shah Rukh Khan’s Koi Na Koi Chahiye while driving; WATCHFlashback Friday: When Sushant Singh Rajput nailed Shah Rukh Khan’s Koi Na Koi Chahiye while driving; WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput was not just a talented actor but also a gifted dancer. Whenever he performed, he enthralled everyone with his act. The Chhichhore actor was extremely vocal about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and often used to recreate his songs in the most magical way. While Sushant left the world for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020 and left his fans shocked, they have been celebrating his legacy with heartwarming videos of the actor and we stumbled upon one such throwback. 

In a throwback video of Sushant, we can see him recreate the magic of Shah Rukh Khan with his bang on expression. Sushant is seen driving around the city in casual attire with black shades. As SRK’s iconic song Koi Na Koi Chahiye played on his car’s music system, Sushant switched his fun mode on and jammed to the track. But, what left everyone amazed was how well Sushant was nailing SRK’s expressions. Just like Shah Rukh did in the song, Sushant too managed to recreate the same magic moments. 

The throwback videos of the late actor have been the only way that his fans now remember him. Sushant’s untimely demise left everyone shocked and saddened. Even Shah Rukh mourned the loss of the talented star and remembered him on social media. 

Here is Sushant’s throwback video of nailing Shah Rukh Khan’s song:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are investigating Sushant’s untimely demise. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020, and all his family and friends bid him an emotional adieu. His last film, Dil Bechara is all set for release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24, 2022. 

