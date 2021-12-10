Flashback Friday: When Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop looking at ladylove Katrina Kaif; Unseen photo inside

Although Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never made their relationship official, on Thursday, December 9, the two reportedly tied the knot with each other in an intimate yet grand ceremony. The pre-wedding celebrations began on Tuesday and ever since then, new updates of the event have gone viral on the internet. While a report suggests, that Vicky Kaushal’s mother organised the Sangeet function herself in Punjabi style. On the other hand, it is also claimed that Katrina made her entry at their mandap. These details could only be confirmed by the couples themselves.

However, recently we stumbled upon an old photo of the couple which appears to be clicked at a Bollywood party. In the picture, Katrina Kaif can be seen dazzling in a gorgeous pink dress as she continues conversing with the person sitting next to her. Meanwhile, hubby Vicky Kaushal is relaxed on the edge of the sofa. But he looks completely enchanted by the actress. The picture went insanely viral on social media last year.

Speaking of their love story, while making an appearance on the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina Kaif openly admitted that she would look good opposite actor Vicky Kaushal on the silver screen. Later when he graced the same show, the Uri star was shown short footage of Katrina’s answer. Enticed by her beauty, Vicky nearly fainted while listening to Katrina’s statement.

Later in 2019, the duo trended big time after being spotted on a dinner date together in the dream city, Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media, thereby sparking romance rumours online. Now, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fans are desperately waiting for the couple to make their wedding official on Instagram.

