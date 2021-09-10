Flashback Friday: When Vicky Kaushal danced on ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ for 3 days before meeting Hrithik Roshan

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest stars working in Hindi cinema currently. The actor recently shared a post on Instagram mentioning that he has finished dubbing for his upcoming project ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. While Vicky enjoys a massive fan following on social media and otherwise, the star has had his fanboy moments as well. In 2017, Vicky shared an Instagram post where he went down memory lane and recalled the incident when he met for the first time. After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai became a blockbuster, Hrithik instantly became a massive star with many people swooning after the Greek god of Bollywood.

Vicky shared a vintage picture with Hrithik as a kid from the sets of ‘Fiza’. He wrote in the caption, “Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomena in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on 'Ek pal ka jeena' (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him.”

Take a look at the post:

Vicky further wrote, “When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch... coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan!” Vicky has several films lined up including Mr. Lele and Sam Bahadur.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in all blue casual outfit; Varun Dhawan snapped outside gym