Flashback Friday: When Vidhu Vinod Chopra gifted Amitabh Bachchan a Rolls Royce for his role in ‘Eklavya’

Amitabh Bachchan played the titular character of Eklavya in the 2007 release directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Later director decided to reward Mr. Bachchan with a Rolls Royce Phantom.

Eklavya is a 2007 release starring Amitabh Bachchan as a loyal royal guard to a palace and the royals inside it whom his family has guarded for generations. Boman Irani plays the king and plays the returning prince who has the strongest bond with Eklavya. Amitabh Bachchan’s performance is widely regarded as an outstanding portrayal of patience and virtue. The film was India’s official entry to the Oscars. Vidhu in several interviews has mentioned that he absolutely fell in love with Amitabh’s performance. According to reports, Amitabh had charged minimal fees for the film.

Upon release, the film garnered a lot of critical acclaim but it underperformed at the box office. Despite that, the filmmaker in a grand gesture decided to gift a 3.5 crore Rolls Royce Phantom to Amitabh Bachchan for his extraordinary performance. The film has one of the biggest star casts of all time including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Jimmy Shergill, Sharmila Tagore, Parikshit Sahni, and Vidya Balan. “Yes, it is an ensemble cast and I had reason enough to rope them in. I did not go for names, but went by characters that needed such actors,” said Vidhu Vinod Chopra in a pre-release interview to Hindustan Times.

Calling Eklavya his ‘dream project’, Vidhu spoke about his views on Amitabh Bachchan’s performance and he said, “Eklavya will be one of Bachchan’s all-time finest performances and people will remember it forever like some of his any other roles that he has portrayed with perfection over the years.”

