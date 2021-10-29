Flashback Friday: When Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma’s role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil his ‘all time favorite’

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor led romantic tale ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ completed 5 years of release. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a crucial part. The film received overwhelming responses from the audiences and raked in the moolah at the box office. Celebrating the film’s fifth anniversary Karan Johar shared a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Of love, friendship, heartbreak and everything in between! The power of ek tarfaa pyaar grows stronger with all your love and passion too. A film, a story, an album, a cast & team that is close to my dil (red heart emoji) #5YearsOfADHM.”

In an earlier chat with Vogue India, Virat Kohli had spoken about Anushka Sharma’s performance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and heaped praises by calling it his ‘all time favorite’ performance by her. Virat said, “Her role as Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil continues to be my all-time favorite. She played that character not just effortlessly, but with a conviction that made me fall in love with her even more. Anushka is clear about what she wants to do and how she wants to do it. She gives 100 percent to any project.”

Further talking about their relationship, Virat said, “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years.” In a previous chat with Indian Express, Virat had spoken about his favorite scene from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and said, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, hands down. That character for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open Youtube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back…. that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere.”

