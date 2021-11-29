Flashes of Time: Don't miss Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji's NEW Brahmastra stills.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last week that Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project, Brahmatsra, which has been in the making for over three years now, is aiming for a September 2022 release. On Monday, Ayan, who largely stays away from social media, took to Instagram to drop a series of photos.

The post featured two of Brahmasta's leading stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing glimpses from the larger than life sets, Ayan and Ranbir can be seen standing against a brightly lit background and probably discussing a scene. In another glimpse, Big B, Ayan and Ranbir can be seen and discussing a scene in their winter jackets.

However, the highlight of the post was picture number three in which Ayan can be seen presumably directing Ranbir who seems to be standing with a sword and long hair as well as an intriguing costume. Ayan aptly captioned the post, "Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra."

Take a look at the post:

Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of Brahmastra finally zeroed in on a release date. According to industry sources, this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fronted film is targeting a September 9, 2022 release. The release is being planned around Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film also features Alia Bhatt, south megastar Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy. Read more details about Brahmastra by clicking the link below.

