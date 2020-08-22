Flesh: Eros Now’s show puts an ugly world of sex trafficking in spotlight; Swara Bhasker’s cop act is a winner

Swara Bhasker starrer flesh is set to leave you intrigued and the actress’ performance in a hard-hitting cop avatar is certainly unmissable.

Swara Bhasker does not mince her words, online as well as offline, and therefore seeing her in a hard-hitting cop avatar in Eros Now’s latest series Flesh does not come as a total surprise. Swara, as ACP Radha Nautiyal, is a tough cop navigating the world of sex trafficking in various cities in India. The Eros Now original web series takes the viewers deep into this world which is one of the biggest criminal industries in the world.

Flesh will give you an insight into the dog-eat-dog world that director Danish Aslam has created. Keeping it real and gritty, some of the scenes are heartbreaking and will also make one uncomfortable at times. The series is spread across eight episodes and at a 45-minute duration, it navigates back and forth as the show’s varied elements come into play. With ample action as well as chase sequences between Mumbai and Kolkata, Flesh’s fast-paced screenplay and unfiltered dialogues by ACP Radha Nautiyal is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

While the series on a whole highlights sex slavery irrespective of age, race and skin colour. Flesh’s primary storyline revolves around the rule-breaker ACP Radha Nautiyal’s quest to find Zoya, a 15-year-old rich NRI teenager who has gone missing. The series also weaves a complex narrative with different girls facing this disastrous ordeal who end up being victims of the sex and human trafficking industry in India. Apart from Zoya, is another 12-year-old named Rajji, a villager, who finds herself trapped in this nightmare of an industry.

The kingpin of this heinous game is Taj played by the talented Akshay Oberoi who looks sinister and his psychotic antics are only bound to instill fear. Spiteful and ruthless can be the words used to describe Taj who manages to hold our attention every time he appears on the screen. It is a smart twist in the later episodes that will leave the audiences in shock and awe.

Flesh shines light upon the atrocities of these young girls and the dreadful sex trafficking industry where demand exceeds supply and as a result, millions, especially women and children, find themselves in an abusive hell.

Apart from Swara and Akshay, Flesh also stars Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave, Yudhishtir Urs and Mahima Makwana among others. Produced by War director Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand,

Flesh is now airing on Eros Now.

Credits :Pinkvilla

