Floral decor to soothing piano music; Glimpse of the vibe at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s reception-VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ’s wedding was nothing short of a fairytale! So far, the newlyweds have shared quite a few pictures from their wedding ceremony that took place in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Post that, the couple also gave fans a glimpse of their pre-wedding festivities. After tying the knot, the couple hosted two grand wedding receptions- one in Delhi, and another one in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry. The reception in Mumbai was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and others. Curious to see what the beautiful venue in Mumbai looked like? Designer Manish Malhotra has shared an inside video from Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding reception!

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who designed Kiara and Sidharth’s gorgeous wedding ensembles, took to his Instagram story to post a video from the venue of the Shershaah couple’s grand wedding reception in Mumbai. The video clip shows the décor and the ambience at the venue. Vases full of beautiful white flowers, and a few candles, were placed on tabletops. A man played soothing melodies on the piano, and the white grand piano was surrounded by pastel pink and white flower arrangements. Meanwhile, the background shows the guests enjoying the beautiful view of the city. Sharing the video, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Just Beautiful (heart emoji) @sidharthmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani wedding party in Mumbai.”

The video has gone viral on social media. Take a look at it below!