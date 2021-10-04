‘Flower child’ Janhvi Kapoor colours the gram pretty with her alluring OOTD: See PICS

Legendary star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is only a few films old, however, she has managed to grab viewers’ attention and keep them entertained. Apart from impressing audiences with her acting chops, Janhvi is quite popular among netizens as well. She is quite active on social media, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her life, filled with fun selfies, pictures with friends and families, photoshoots, etc. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Dhadak star posted a series of stunning pictures on the gram today, and we are totally floored.

A few moments back, Janhvi took to her Instagram space and posted a few stunning pictures in a fresh and bright OOTD. In the picture, Janhvi is seen frolicking in the greenery, as she is captured in a few snapshots. The actress is seen clad in multi-colored tie-and-dye pants with hues of bright pink, yellow, blue, and orange, which she paired with a light-yellow crop top. Janhvi looks fresh sans any makeup, and she has kept her tresses loose. She has a pink flower tucked behind her left ear, which added a sweet touch to her overall look.

Sharing the pictures on the gram, Janhvi captioned it as “flower child”. She further wrote a short poem that read, “child of the moon/ raised by the sun/ in a world walked by stars/ & a sky drawn with flowers”.

Take a look at Janhvi’s Instagram post:

At the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She was most recently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor, in a bikini top, nails a wet hair flip in Maldives throwback; Fans call her 'jal pari'