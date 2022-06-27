Flowers, fruits & cheese platter: Mira Kapoor shares a glimpse of her Italy vacay with Shahid Kapoor; PICS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is a social media star. She might not belong to showbiz, yet, she’s constantly under the limelight. Mira is active in her social media space and often shares glimpses of her life with her followers. Currently, the star wife is on a family vacation and is travelling in Europe with her husband and kids- Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The family of four were recently in Switzerland, now, they've arrived in Sciacca, Italy.

She has now shared a fresh bunch of pictures from her time in Italy. Mira took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek into her food diaries as she enjoys her holiday. Sharing the photos, she captioned them: "Buon Giorno," which means Good Morning. The first photo features a selfie of the star wife, she is seen decked up in a stunning outfit. While the other slide featured a healthy plate of fruits and a plate full of a variety of cheese.

Check out Mira Kapoor's PICS:

Earlier, Mira had posted a photo of herself on her Instagram, in which she can be seen standing next to a railway track and wrote, "Zindagi ek rail ki patri hai (Life is like a rail track)." Mira also gave a sneak peek into her dinner date with her husband, Shahid. Meanwhile, Shahid too shared some cute, little, candid moments from the Switzerland trip on his Instagram handle.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple is also proud parents to a daughter and son, Misha and Zain Kapoor.

