Flying Man: Kim Sharma celebrates 25 years of rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes' Olympic win

Actress Kim Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a post for her rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes. The actress celebrated 25 years of Leander’s Olympic medal win. Back then, he won a bronze medal in tennis at the international sports festival. Sharing a throwback picture of Leander, Kim called him a “flying man”. She wrote, "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ @leanderpaes #flyingman”.

Rumours of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes dating surfaced when they were spotted at a restaurant-bar in Goa enjoying a meal last month. Ever since then, fans are excitedly waiting for them to confirm the same. The duo had a gala time together while vacationing at the beach. After returning from their holiday, on Sunday, Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes were spotted together, taking a stroll with the actress’ dog in Mumbai. The camera went clickety-click, soon after Kim and Paes were spotted.

Take a look:

Previously, Kim was in a relationship with the Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane but they broke up back in 2019. After their breakup, Harvardhan had posted a cryptic note on Instagram which read, “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H.” Recently, Rane spoke to a leading daily about Kim’s rumoured relationship with Leander and said, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”

On the work front, Kim made her acting debut with Mohabbatein in 2000. Post that she appeared in a few movies including Fida and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story.