'Fomooo', says Alia Bhatt as Neetu Kapoor drops PIC with Riddhima Kapoor from her pre-birthday meetup

Neetu Kapoor has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, she is set to become a dadi soon. Yes! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who had tied the knot in April this year, are expecting their first child. The big announcement was made by Alia on social media as she shared a pic from her scan. Alia and Neetu share a beautiful relationship with each other. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders! So it is natural that Alia wishes to be there for all of Neetu’s milestones. Speaking of milestones, Neetu’s 64th birthday is just around the corner. Just today, she shared an adorable family picture with daughter Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat and Alia feels sad for missing it!

Neetu’s picture that she shared on Instagram was just too wholesome. Neetu, Riddhima and Bharat were all smiles as they posed for the selfie. Alia adorably commented on the picture, “Fomooooo” and also sprinkled her comment with lots of heart emojis. Meanwhile, Neetu’s beautiful caption for the picture made us smile (quite literally!). She wrote, “Family that give you a reason to SMILE.”

Check Neetu's post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu is currently basking in the success of her recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Besides, she was also seen rooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Shamshera which will mark his return to the screens after four years. Talking about Alia, the soon-to-be mommy is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, the movie is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

